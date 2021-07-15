Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to Post $0.41 EPS

Equities research analysts expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings. NortonLifeLock posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NortonLifeLock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

NLOK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

NLOK traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,547. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 21,104,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,681,000 after acquiring an additional 274,186 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,474,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,768,000 after acquiring an additional 115,585 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 422.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,435,000 after buying an additional 10,625,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,306,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,633,000 after buying an additional 489,908 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,152,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,844,000 after buying an additional 4,338,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NortonLifeLock (NLOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.