Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $205.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will post $205.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $205.66 million. MaxLinear reported sales of $65.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 214.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year sales of $828.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $820.00 million to $834.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $884.58 million, with estimates ranging from $865.00 million to $912.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MXL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

NYSE:MXL traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $42.20. 417,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $44.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.55.

In related news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $797,530.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 165,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,248.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $298,685.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,025,475.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 265,394 shares of company stock worth $16,947,621. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,691,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in MaxLinear by 932.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 583,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 526,848 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,543,000 after acquiring an additional 432,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,399,000 after acquiring an additional 345,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 55.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after acquiring an additional 262,544 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

