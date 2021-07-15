Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.17. Marathon Digital reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 276.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.22). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 572.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million.

MARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,299,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,395,000 after purchasing an additional 27,939 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at $804,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at $75,297,000. S&T Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth $480,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. 24.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MARA stock opened at $24.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 4.50.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

