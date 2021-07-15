Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Million

Brokerages predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) will announce $2.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.92 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported sales of $1.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full year sales of $9.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $10.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.57 million, with estimates ranging from $16.50 million to $16.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 120.05% and a negative net margin of 261.44%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HTGM shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 45.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 43,169 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC raised its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 48,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $299,000. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 29,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,867. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $41.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.40. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.22.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

