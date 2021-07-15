Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.79 Million

Brokerages predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) will report sales of $167.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $174.00 million and the lowest is $158.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group reported sales of $199.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year sales of $660.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $652.00 million to $669.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $690.70 million, with estimates ranging from $657.30 million to $715.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

HLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

NYSE:HLX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.67. 2,199,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,414. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.55. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $703.88 million, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 3.43.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 791,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 314,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.