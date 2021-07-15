Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.90 Per Share

Analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will announce ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the highest is ($0.80). AMC Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($5.44) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($2.86). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.22) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

NYSE:AMC opened at $33.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.28. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $72.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.22.

In related news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $94,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,667.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,819 shares of company stock worth $7,476,683 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 281.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 207.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

