Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to Post $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Allegiance Bancshares posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiance Bancshares.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.37 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $730.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.09. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $43.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,000,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,659,000 after purchasing an additional 50,765 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,872,000 after acquiring an additional 166,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.