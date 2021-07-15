Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to Post $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Allegiance Bancshares posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.37 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $730.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.09. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $43.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,000,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,659,000 after purchasing an additional 50,765 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,872,000 after acquiring an additional 166,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.