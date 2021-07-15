Zacks: Analysts Expect Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.37). Unity Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Unity Biotechnology.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09.

UBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Shares of UBX stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44. Unity Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $215.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 14.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

