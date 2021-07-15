Zacks: Analysts Expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to post sales of $23.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $23.73 billion. United Parcel Service posted sales of $20.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year sales of $93.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.96 billion to $95.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $95.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $85.38 billion to $99.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Parcel Service.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.92.

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $212.83. The stock had a trading volume of 59,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,933. The firm has a market cap of $185.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $116.11 and a 1-year high of $219.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Parcel Service (UPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.