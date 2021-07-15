Zacks: Analysts Expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to Announce $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.90. Ralph Lauren posted earnings per share of ($1.82) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 147.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cowen raised Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.71.

Shares of RL stock traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $113.69. The stock had a trading volume of 773,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at $8,236,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth about $99,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

