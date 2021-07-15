Zacks: Analysts Expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to report $3.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.73 billion and the highest is $3.77 billion. Halliburton reported sales of $3.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year sales of $15.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.15 billion to $15.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.62 billion to $17.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Shares of HAL traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.69. 10,352,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,877,231. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,747 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $55,259,000 after buying an additional 500,515 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,395 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 140,769 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 18,235 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,309 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

