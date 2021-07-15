Zacks: Analysts Expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to announce sales of $11.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.60 million and the highest is $11.90 million. Exagen reported sales of $8.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year sales of $48.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $48.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $59.70 million, with estimates ranging from $57.90 million to $61.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 40.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Exagen in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

NASDAQ XGN traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,759. Exagen has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 16.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $234.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.52.

In other Exagen news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $140,470.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $342,208.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $162,652.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $319,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Exagen in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

