Zacks: Analysts Expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. Digital Turbine posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on APPS shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

In other news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth about $79,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APPS traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.75. 44,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,039. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.29. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 107.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

