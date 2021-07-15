Zacks: Analysts Expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Brokerages predict that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will post $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $981.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Century Communities posted sales of $776.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year sales of $4.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Century Communities.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.95 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCS. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Century Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

NYSE:CCS opened at $60.78 on Monday. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.99.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.65%.

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $247,356.30. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,717,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 2,164.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 222,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after buying an additional 212,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,296,000 after buying an additional 203,530 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 277,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after buying an additional 169,541 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,720,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.