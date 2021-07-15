Zacks: Analysts Expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to report $1.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07 billion. Celanese posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year sales of $7.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.06 billion to $7.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share.

CE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.71.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Richardson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $1,083,225.00. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seascape Capital Management raised its position in shares of Celanese by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Celanese by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp raised its position in Celanese by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Celanese stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $154.13. The stock had a trading volume of 573,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. Celanese has a one year low of $89.47 and a one year high of $171.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celanese (CE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.