Zacks: Analysts Expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.11). AxoGen reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.65 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In other news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $50,016.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,297.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AxoGen by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AxoGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in AxoGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in AxoGen by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AxoGen by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.62 million, a P/E ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.47. AxoGen has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

