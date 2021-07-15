Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Will Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) to post earnings of $1.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the lowest is $1.45. Western Digital reported earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $11.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.09.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.57. 154,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,016,282. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.94. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.76 and a beta of 1.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

