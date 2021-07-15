Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Sonoco Products reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,208,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,077,000 after buying an additional 128,679 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 7.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $67.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.17. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

