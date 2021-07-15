Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) to post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. National Energy Services Reunited reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Energy Services Reunited.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Energy Services Reunited from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 739.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NESR traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $13.47. 247,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,587. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. National Energy Services Reunited has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

