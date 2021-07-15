Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.07 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will announce sales of $44.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.63 billion to $44.64 billion. Microsoft reported sales of $38.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year sales of $166.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $165.57 billion to $166.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $184.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $172.55 billion to $188.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Cowen upped their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.83.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $281.33. 798,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,137,420. Microsoft has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $283.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.61. The company has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,906 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

