Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) will report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). LendingClub reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 62.11%. The business had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LC shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

LC stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,203. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.80. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $22.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $30,005.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,234.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allan R. Landon acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $34,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,589 shares in the company, valued at $35,779.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,913 and have sold 6,163 shares valued at $90,024. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LendingClub by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in LendingClub by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

