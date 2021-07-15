Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) to announce sales of $144.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.10 million and the lowest is $137.70 million. GreenSky posted sales of $132.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year sales of $566.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $564.10 million to $569.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $646.19 million, with estimates ranging from $635.86 million to $669.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $125.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.31 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 200.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in GreenSky in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in GreenSky by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in GreenSky in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in GreenSky in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 31.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GSKY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $5.54. 17,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,668. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.67.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

