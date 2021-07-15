Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $312.45 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will report sales of $312.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $309.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $317.20 million. Green Dot posted sales of $300.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.07 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDOT. cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

Shares of GDOT stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,539. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,559.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.32.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $148,800.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,645.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,951 shares of company stock valued at $479,112. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

