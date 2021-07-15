Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. Diamondback Energy reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,373.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year earnings of $9.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $10.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $16.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Diamondback Energy.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 357.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,760,000 after buying an additional 2,017,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,835,000 after buying an additional 1,849,404 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,066,000 after buying an additional 1,174,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $58,712,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded down $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $82.95. 74,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.77. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $102.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamondback Energy (FANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.