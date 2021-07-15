Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,634 ($21.35). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,550 ($20.25), with a volume of 16,078 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of £906.38 million and a PE ratio of -22.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,578.49.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

