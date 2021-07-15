Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in June

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS YOKEY opened at $30.30 on Thursday. Yokogawa Electric has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.61.

Get Yokogawa Electric alerts:

About Yokogawa Electric

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Europe, Russia, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through three segments: Industrial Automation and Control Business, Test and Measurement Business, and Aviation and Other Businesses.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Yokogawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yokogawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.