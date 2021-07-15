Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in June

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS YOKEY opened at $30.30 on Thursday. Yokogawa Electric has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.61.
About Yokogawa Electric
Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?
Receive News & Ratings for Yokogawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yokogawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.