YENTEN (YTN) Price Hits $0.0023

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $95,770.96 and $16.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YENTEN has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,913.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,914.68 or 0.05999640 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $450.91 or 0.01412925 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.24 or 0.00392437 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00137342 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.27 or 0.00611878 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00009051 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.94 or 0.00404028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.61 or 0.00315252 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

