Yaupon Capital Management LP Takes Position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU)

Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 108,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.05. 725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,556. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

