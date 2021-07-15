Yaupon Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,000. Macquarie Infrastructure comprises about 2.2% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Macquarie Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,105,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,917,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,535,000 after buying an additional 1,605,387 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,523,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 669.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 822,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,178,000 after buying an additional 715,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,566,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.52. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.99.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 97.74%. The firm had revenue of $264.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

