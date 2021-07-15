Yaupon Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 200,000 Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,584,000. Crestwood Equity Partners accounts for 4.7% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 273.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,038 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $17,718,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,887,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,288,000 after acquiring an additional 467,289 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after purchasing an additional 262,218 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 287,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 207,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEQP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,677. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.14. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CEQP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

