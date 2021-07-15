XTRABYTES (XBY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $451.00

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $684,199.52 and approximately $451.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XTRABYTES has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00041485 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00114844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00150195 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00021383 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002636 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

