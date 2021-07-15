XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XPEL. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a c rating to an a- rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

XPEL opened at $84.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.28. XPEL has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.32 and a beta of 2.42.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that XPEL will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $670,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,399,617.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Wood sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $421,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 233,422 shares of company stock worth $18,636,666. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in XPEL by 134.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in XPEL during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in XPEL by 321.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

