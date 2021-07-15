Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT. The company invests primarily in premium full service, lifestyle, urban upscale hotels, lodging markets as well as leisure destinations primarily in the United States. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.86.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.17.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 448,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,204.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $217,362.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,164.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,379 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,030 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 416,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,335,000 after buying an additional 41,199 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $2,674,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

