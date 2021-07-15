Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 23.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,175 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $8,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 8,295.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 99,797 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,039,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,296,000 after acquiring an additional 489,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock opened at $68.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.15. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares in the company, valued at $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,090 shares of company stock worth $11,500,784 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

