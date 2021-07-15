X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Shares Gap Up to $11.21

X Financial (NYSE:XYF)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.21, but opened at $12.13. X Financial shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 2,130 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded X Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get X Financial alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.03.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. X Financial had a negative return on equity of 26.34% and a negative net margin of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $138.34 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of X Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of X Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of X Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of X Financial by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

X Financial Company Profile (NYSE:XYF)

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan product is Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan and revolving loan Xiaoying credit loan catering to the credit card holders; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.