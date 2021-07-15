Woodline Partners LP Purchases Shares of 92,828 CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 92,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 16.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,023,000 after purchasing an additional 27,411 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CommScope by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CommScope by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CommScope by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.24. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.83.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

