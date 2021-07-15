Woodline Partners LP Purchases New Shares in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. III Capital Management bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth $39,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth $80,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000.

NASDAQ:HYACU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

