Woodline Partners LP Purchases New Shares in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 458.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of argenx by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of argenx by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in argenx by 4,583.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in argenx by 38.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get argenx alerts:

ARGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group started coverage on argenx in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.21.

ARGX stock opened at $307.29 on Thursday. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $212.66 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.97.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -12.98 EPS for the current year.

argenx Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.