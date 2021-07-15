Woodline Partners LP Makes New Investment in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence during the first quarter worth $12,000,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence in the first quarter valued at approximately $750,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Independence during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,500,000. Knott David M bought a new stake in Independence during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Independence during the first quarter worth $2,000,000.

NASDAQ ACQRU opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.01. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.73.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

