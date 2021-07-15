Woodline Partners LP Makes New $2.57 Million Investment in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 252,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JOAN. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter valued at about $10,016,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter worth about $2,752,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,479,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in JOANN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,776,000.

Get JOANN alerts:

JOANN stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. JOANN Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that JOANN Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of JOANN from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Featured Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN).

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.