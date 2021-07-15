Woodline Partners LP Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 172,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the first quarter worth about $3,976,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter worth $128,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter worth $12,614,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter valued at $745,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KAIIU opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

