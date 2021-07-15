Woodline Partners LP Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COLIU. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colicity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colicity during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Colicity in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,526,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Colicity during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,621,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS COLIU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04. Colicity Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

