Woodcoin Trading Down 30.9% This Week (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $392,453.98 and $51,048.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,801.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,921.45 or 0.06042098 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.11 or 0.01437393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.96 or 0.00396084 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00137219 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.78 or 0.00621914 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00009035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.61 or 0.00404417 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.02 or 0.00317654 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

