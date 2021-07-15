WOM Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $6.64 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0643 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $6.64 million and $160,435.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

