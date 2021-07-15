Wolfe Research Raises Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $480.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective boosted by Wolfe Research from $440.00 to $480.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TWLO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $445.69.

Twilio stock opened at $375.35 on Monday. Twilio has a 52 week low of $216.23 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.11. The stock has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.08, for a total value of $463,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Barend Reijn sold 32,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $428,121.12. In the last three months, insiders have sold 217,217 shares of company stock valued at $63,099,551. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,158,000 after buying an additional 1,566,136 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,446,000 after buying an additional 1,525,951 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,871,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,715,000 after buying an additional 943,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

