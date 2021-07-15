WNS (NYSE:WNS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.090-$3.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $961 M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.20 million.WNS also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.09-3.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. WNS has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.00.

WNS traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.18. 519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,322. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $83.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.49.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.53 million. WNS had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

