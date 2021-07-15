WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Down 75.0% in June

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock opened at $29.77 on Thursday. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 2.49% of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

