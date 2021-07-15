Wing Reaches Market Cap of $28.15 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Wing has a total market capitalization of $28.15 million and $9.50 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wing has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One Wing coin can currently be bought for about $15.96 or 0.00050878 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00041062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00113913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00148445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,316.10 or 0.99846026 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,888,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,763,900 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.