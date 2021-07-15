WinCash (WCC) Market Cap Reaches $49,032.58

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded up 33.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last week, WinCash has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One WinCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0327 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. WinCash has a market capitalization of $49,032.58 and $22.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WinCash Coin Profile

WinCash (CRYPTO:WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling WinCash

