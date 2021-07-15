Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber Sells 15,000 Shares

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Laura Alber sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.78, for a total value of $833,900.00.

NYSE:WSM traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.19. 959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,497. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.99 and a twelve month high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. Equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1,550.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.28.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

